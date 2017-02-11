Wisconsin Humane Society Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the October 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Thursday, November 9 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Tuesday, November 14 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Tuesday, November 28 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, November 30 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price

DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18

Rabies only $18

Both DHPP & Rabies $30

Bordetella $20

Microchip $25

Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257

Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics