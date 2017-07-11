Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

These programs are held at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, unless stated otherwise.

Racine Public Library; 262.636.9217

Maker Mondays

November 13, 2017

9:00-12:00 | Computer Lab

Come and see our 3D printer in action. Have a chance to tinker using Tinkercad, explore the world of Minecraft and so much more!! This is a drop in program and no registration is required.

Google Drive for Parents

Racine Public Library and Racine Unified School District invite parents to learn the basics of Google Drive in order to better assist your student on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Youth Services Department. A valid library card is required to register for this presentation, and registration is required. Please call 262.636.9217, visit our website @ www.racinelibrary.info, or stop by the Adult Service Reference Desk to register.

Teen Reads Book Club

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join Teens Reads, a monthly book club featuring games and activities that center around a genre or theme. The game is afoot, for November’s theme is Detective Mysteries. Find out more at www.youtube.com/user/RacineLibrary or contact Rachel at rachel.zuffa@racinelibrary.info. We’ll meet from 4:30-5:30 on November 27th in the Lee Room at Racine Public Library. Registration is required and open until November 20th. Please contact 262.636.9245 or visit www.racinelibrary.info to register.

Take the Green Lifestyle Challenge: HEATING AND INSULATION: Get ready for winter

November 13

6pm Adult Services Department

Furnace maintenance and upgrades. Thinking about insulation to secure your house “envelope.” How to weatherize with caulking, door sweeps, window kits, simple practices. Get ready for the winter. What steps can you take to be warm and frugal and Earth-friendly this winter? Speaker: Jerry Andersen, Owner, Lee’s True Value Hardware.

Free and open to the public. Each session is a stand-alone, but you can register for the series as a whole [to attend six of the eight programs] and receive a certificate of completion. See our websites racinelibrary.info or greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com/ for information about each program and to registration for the series—including the opportunity to receive gifts and win prizes! For more information contact jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info or call 262.619.2545