Two injured after car crashes into tree

From the Mount Pleasant Police Department-On Friday, November 18th, 2017 at 10:56 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded with the South Shore Fire Department to the 1400 Block of Oakes Road as it was reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Officers responded Emergent to the scene and upon arrival, observed a vehicle heavily damaged wrapped around a tree. The front female passenger, identified as MARY F. PAGANO,34 of Mount Pleasant was trapped in the vehicle and was shallow breathing and unresponsive. Mount Pleasant Officers cut her from her seatbelt and assisted her until South Shore Fire Department Paramedics could render advanced aid. South Shore Fire Personnel had to cut apart the vehicle and remove her. Upon removal, she was transported to the Wheaton Ascension Emergency Room. She is currently in stable condition with various injuries.

Upon further Investigation, it was determined that the driver, NICHOLAS B. PUTZ, 35 of Elm Grove, had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his person. He also had a laceration to his head and was transported to the Wheaton Ascension Emergency Room as well for his minor injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to respond to the scene and they conducted a Reconstruction Investigation of the crash scene along with Mount Pleasant Officers.

Initially it appears that alcohol and speed were a factor in causing this crash. This Incident remains under Investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol