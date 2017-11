Tuesday November 7th-Manpower/Honeywell Hiring Event

Manpower/Honeywell Hiring Event

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Honeywell

7701 – 95th Street

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Manpower is now hiring to fill over 30 positions for Honeywell located in Pleasant Prairie, WI. We are looking for motivated and dependable individuals for Assembly, Forklift Drivers (Cherry Picker) and many others…

Attend our job fair to learn more and apply.

For more information, contact:

Name: Doris Fernandez

Phone: 262-694-2759 Ext. 70411

Email: doris.fernandez@manpower.com

Address:1501 S White Oak Dr

Waukegan, IL 60085