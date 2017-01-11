Tuesday November 7th-Goodwill Great Lakes is hiring Food Service Workers

Goodwill Great Lakes Hiring Event
Walk-ins Welcome
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue
Racine, WI 53403

Our AbilityOne Food Service Workers receive:
 Competitive Wages
 Set schedules
 Paid vacation days after one year
 Case management services
 Uniforms
 Skill building & advancement opportunities
 Health, dental, vision & life insurance

Who is eligible?
People who are blind or have other significant disabilities
What are the eligibility requirements?
The AbilityOne Program requires disability verification from a licensed psychologist, psychiatrist, or medical doctor to determine an individual’s eligibility

To learn more, stop by to talk with a representative or contact Goodwill Great Lakes-Intake at 847-473-7120 or AB1Jobs@goodwillsew.com

 