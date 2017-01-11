Tuesday November 7th-Goodwill Great Lakes is hiring Food Service Workers

Goodwill Great Lakes Hiring Event

Walk-ins Welcome

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue

Racine, WI 53403

Our AbilityOne Food Service Workers receive:

 Competitive Wages

 Set schedules

 Paid vacation days after one year

 Case management services

 Uniforms

 Skill building & advancement opportunities

 Health, dental, vision & life insurance

Who is eligible?

People who are blind or have other significant disabilities

What are the eligibility requirements?

The AbilityOne Program requires disability verification from a licensed psychologist, psychiatrist, or medical doctor to determine an individual’s eligibility

To learn more, stop by to talk with a representative or contact Goodwill Great Lakes-Intake at 847-473-7120 or AB1Jobs@goodwillsew.com