Thursday November 9th:ANS – Creative Behavioral Services Onsite Recruitment

Thursday, November 9th, 2017

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions,

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI

Employment Resource Center

 Community Integration Specialists – Full & Part Time; all shifts

Compassionate, caring, dependable! Valid driver’s license preferred

Duties: Home duties, assisting with personal cares, supervision, safety skills, medical management, and behavioral supports.

 Community Integration Managers – Full time; all shifts

Valid driver’s license required

Duties: Supervise in-program employees, scheduling, maintain client and employee records, assist and deescalate crisis situations.

Perks: 80 Hours of paid training, additional paid training in CPR/ First Aid. Shift differentials and additional pay for working every weekend.

ANS – Creative Behavioral Services specializes in serving individuals who require high-need behavioral supports, in low ratios, offering our clients person-centered care, meaningful relationships, and opportunities to succeed both at home and in the community.