Thursday November 9th:ANS – Creative Behavioral Services Onsite Recruitment

Community Integration Specialists – Full & Part Time; all shifts
Compassionate, caring, dependable! Valid driver’s license preferred
Duties: Home duties, assisting with personal cares, supervision, safety skills, medical management, and behavioral supports.
Community Integration Managers – Full time; all shifts
Valid driver’s license required
Duties: Supervise in-program employees, scheduling, maintain client and employee records, assist and deescalate crisis situations.
Perks: 80 Hours of paid training, additional paid training in CPR/ First Aid. Shift differentials and additional pay for working every weekend.
ANS – Creative Behavioral Services specializes in serving individuals who require high-need behavioral supports, in low ratios, offering our clients person-centered care, meaningful relationships, and opportunities to succeed both at home and in the community.