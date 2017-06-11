Thursday November 7th-Homes for Independent Living Onsite Interviews

HOMES FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING IS

Hiring for

BURLINGTON & WATERFORD

On-site Interviews

Bring your Resume!

No Experience Required

________________________________________________

Date: Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Location: 373 Church Street, Burlington, WI

Apply: Complete on-line application prior to the event

Apply online at http://www.hil-wi.com/careers

Positions: Full-Time & Part-Time

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

Locations in: Burlington and Waterford

Starting pay is $10.50 per hour and higher depending on experience and

assigned program. HIL also offers competitive benefits package:

 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, & Vision

 Life & Short-Term Disability

 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation

 PAID CBRF training

 401(k) Retirement Plan

* Employee Stock Ownership Plan – WE ARE 100% EMPLOYEE-OWNED

Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 414-238-6263×407