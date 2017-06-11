Thursday November 7th-Homes for Independent Living Onsite Interviews

HOMES FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING IS
Hiring for
BURLINGTON & WATERFORD
On-site Interviews
Bring your Resume!
No Experience Required
________________________________________________
Date: Thursday, November 9th, 2017
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Location: 373 Church Street, Burlington, WI
Apply: Complete on-line application prior to the event
Apply online at http://www.hil-wi.com/careers

Positions: Full-Time & Part-Time
Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Locations in: Burlington and Waterford
Starting pay is $10.50 per hour and higher depending on experience and
assigned program. HIL also offers competitive benefits package:
 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, & Vision
 Life & Short-Term Disability
 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation
 PAID CBRF training
 401(k) Retirement Plan
* Employee Stock Ownership Plan – WE ARE 100% EMPLOYEE-OWNED

Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 414-238-6263×407

 