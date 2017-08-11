Thursday November 23rd-8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Fest

Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks

8TH ANNUAL FREE

THANKSGIVING DAY FEAST

Thursday, November 23, 2017

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Racine Festival Hall

5 Fifth Street

Meal consists of turkey, ham,

mashed potatoes & gravy,

stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn,

cranberries, rolls & butter, and desserts eizugsn.

Sponsor a table of 10 for $50.00

Make checks payable to Route 20 Cares.

Checks can be sent to:

Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine WI 53402

To help volunteer or sponsor a table,

please call (262) 898-7900

www.facebook.comirenderingthanksracine/

CASH DONATIONS ACCEPTED AT DOOR

Non-perishable food donations accepted for the Racine County Food Bank

OPEN TO EVERYONE