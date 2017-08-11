Thursday November 23rd-8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Fest

Meal consists of turkey, ham,
mashed potatoes & gravy,
stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn,
cranberries, rolls & butter, and desserts
Sponsor a table of 10 for $50.00
Make checks payable to Route 20 Cares.
Checks can be sent to:
Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine WI 53402
To help volunteer or sponsor a table,
please call (262) 898-7900
www.facebook.com/renderingthanksracine/
CASH DONATIONS ACCEPTED AT DOOR
Non-perishable food donations accepted for the Racine County Food Bank
OPEN TO EVERYONE