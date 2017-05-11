TeleCom/Cabling Installer Boot Camp

Next Free TeleCom/Cabling Installer Boot Camp Training will be held January 29, 2018 — April 20, 2018

This 12-week boot camp is designed to provide entry level TeleCom/Cabling installers with the background, knowledge and basics skills needed to function effectively on the job. It teaches the importance of safety, as well as safe practices and procedures.

The hands-on boot camp covers basic concepts of telecommunications equipment and cable installation and other skills needed in the telecommunication field. Earn college credits and up to 16 nationally recognized industry certifications.

As a student you will learn: • Copper and fiber optic termination. • Termination, basic testing and troubleshooting. • Fire stopping and fire safety practices – install fire stop systems in classroom simulations. • Industry codes and standards, industry best practices, and professionalism.

Interested in learning more? Call 262.638.6541 to reserve your spot at a TeleCom Boot Camp Information Session.

TeleCom Boot Camp Information Sessions

• Wednesday November 15, 2017 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

• Tuesday November 28, 2017 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

• Thursday December 7, 2017 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

• Tuesday December 19, 2017 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

All TeleCom Boot Camp Information Sessions will be held in Room 231 at: Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant, WI Application materials are available at racinecounty.com/workforcesolutions.