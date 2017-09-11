Small trash can fire quickly extinguished at Horlick High School

On Friday November 9th at 9:28 a.m., the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded for a a small fire that was discovered by a student inside a garbage can located inside the Theater of Horlick High School. A student quickly notified his teacher and activated the fire alarm. The Teacher was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. The fire was contained to the inside of the metal can. This is a great example of if you see something say something. Quick thinking and action prevented a possible disaster.