Small trash can fire quickly extinguished at Horlick High School

11/09/2017 | Filed under: Local News | Posted by:

On Friday November 9th at 9:28 a.m., the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded for a a small fire that was discovered by a student inside a garbage can located inside the Theater of Horlick High School.  A student quickly notified his teacher and activated the fire alarm.  The Teacher was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.  The fire was contained to the inside of the metal can.  This is a great example of  if you see something say something. Quick thinking and action prevented a possible disaster.