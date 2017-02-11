7:19 a.m. UPDATE SILVER ALERT CANCELLED. He has been located SAFE!

Silver Alert activated for missing Illinois man Billie Joe Henson. He is a white male, age 78, 5’8″ and 140 lbs. Last seen near the WE Energy Power Plant in Oak Creek (Milwaukee Co.) at approximately 8 PM but left before officers arrived. He is missing from Kane County in Illinois.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black leather jacket, black baseball cap and a watch. He is non-verbal due to a stroke as well as his memory issues.

He is driving a 2010 red Ford F150 truck with IL plates: 39BJH. His vehicle has a cheerleading sticker on the rear passenger window. Anyone with info is asked to call Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-232-8400 or your local law enforcement agency