Saturday November 11th-Racine Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting

The Annual Holiday Parade, Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Saturday, November 11th! At 5:00 p.m. we will ring in the season’s cheer with our Annual Holiday Parade. Immediately following the parade, the community is asked to join us in Monument Square for the lighting of our beautiful Community Holiday Tree. Come early and stay late at this year’s 2017 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony!

Kids don’t forget your letters to Santa. USPS Mail Carriers will be walking in the parade and picking up letters to send to Santa. If you miss them in the parade, don’t worry, there will be a special mail box for Santa’s letters at the downtown Post Office. Look for the mailbox that is decorated with the most holiday cheer and be sure to deposit your letters before you go home that evening.

This year, the Holiday Parade falls on Veterans Day. To celebrate our veteran’s service, we will be holding a Veterans Salute at the start of the Parade. Any and all veteran’s groups are encouraged to join in!