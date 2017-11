Santa in a Shoebox starts November 11th!

GREAT NEWS! Santa in a Shoebox starts NOVEMBER 11th!!! Racine and Kenosha locations will start accepting filled shoeboxes or any donated items to help fill a box. Santa in a Shoebox is a great Christmas project for any business, group or organization. ALL shoeboxes stay right here, locally. Please visit and like their page https://www.facebook.com/SantaInAShoebox/