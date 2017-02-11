Rust-Oleum is HIRING!

Rust-Oleum is HIRING!

Open Positions:

Control Systems Technician

Summary:

Applies electrical theory and related knowledge to test and modify developmental or operational electrical machinery and electrical control equipment and circuitry in industrial or laboratory environments by repairing, testing, adjusting, or installing electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, circuit boards, and switches; and reprogramming CNC and PLC controls.



EHS Manager

Summary: The Environmental, Health, & Safety Manager has the responsibility for reviewing, evaluating, and analyzing the work environment and for designing programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury.

Rust-Oleum Corporation offers competitive wages and a full benefit package including Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 401(k) with company match, Tuition Reimbursement, Paid Vacation, Paid Holiday, Bonus Programs, Pension Plan and more.

Please submit resumes to: jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or

applyonline at: https://rustoleumcareers.silkroad.com/

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and industry.

As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, we are looking to be your employer of choice. At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s success is evidence of the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our associates.