Resident asks for help to locate vehicle stolen from Wind Lake

A resident is asking for help to locate their stolen vehicle. It was stolen from Wind lake on 11/07/17. It is a brown 2009 Lexus RX 350 pebble beach edition, plates # 866XVU. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300 or your local law enforcement agency reference 17 -63346