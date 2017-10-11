RCSO-Car crashes into Rochester home

At 7:24 am the Racine County Communications Center took several 911 calls of an accident in the 28200 bl0ck of Washington Ave in the Village of Rochester for an accident involving a vehicle hitting a house.

Upon arrival Deputies found that the accident involved a westbound Ford Taurus that did not negotiate a curve in the area, went off into the gravel shoulder, over corrected, crossed the center line, and struck an east bound Ford Explorer. After striking the SUV, the Taurus continued into the yard of 28217 Washington Ave and struck the front of the house causing significant structural damage to the house’s living room wall.

There were two people inside the house when it was struck and neither sustained any injuries. Both drivers (lone occupants) of the vehicles were transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for minor injuries by Rochester Fire and Rescue.

The driver of the Taurus, a 20-year old male from the city of Racine, was cited for causing the accident.