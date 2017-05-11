Racine Sheriff-Search to continue on 11/6 for Lynn Rickard

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Lynn Rickard’s disappearance and has continued to investigate information that is received by the public. On Monday, 11/6/17 at approximately 11:00am, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Kansasville Fire Department will continue searching for Lynn Rickard in the Kansasville area.

Several large-scale searches have been conducted since Lynn Rickard’s disappearance which included areas in Kenosha County. The Racine Sheriff’s Office has utilized multiple Fire and EMS resources throughout the region. The search has also been supplemented by Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling states that, “due to the time of year, foliage is reduced, crops have been cultivated, and visibility is greater. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to bringing closure to the family of Lynn Rickard”.