Racine County Sheriffs Deputy revives overdose victim

On 11/06/2017 at 8:18 am, a Racine County Sheriffs Deputy on patrol in the Village of Union Grove, observed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of Leider Park.

The deputy approached the vehicle and observed a male slumped over in the driver’s seat and saw that he was turning blue.

The deputy called on his radio for a rescue squad and immediately began assessing the person’s medical needs. The person was unresponsive and the deputy administered a dose of NARCAN. After administering the dose of NARCAN the victim’s eyes opened and he began breathing on his own. Union Grove rescue arrived on the scene and administered another dose of NARCAN and the person regained consciousness. The 34-year-old was then transported to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington for further treatment.

This is the 28th save by deputies administering NARCAN in the growing opioid epidemic. The Sheriffs Office first equipped patrol cars with NARCAN in February of 2014.