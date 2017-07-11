Racine County Economic Development Corp. Is Seeking a Business Consultant

Serving as a member of the Business Solutions team at Racine County Workforce Solutions (WS), the Business Consultant builds relationships with and meets workforce needs of Racine County businesses; develops and provides dynamic services to our business customers; and collaborates within and across WS teams to provide a work-ready labor force for our business community.
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in related field
Project management skills
Fluent in Microsoft Office Suite
Strong verbal and written communication
Knowledge of business and Greater Racine community, state and local business resources
Valid Driver’s license with verifiable insurance with access to transportation regularly
Full details on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com – #2200823
Deadline to apply: Monday, November 20th by 5:00 pm To apply for this position, you must email your application package to include the following:
1. A cover letter indicating why you are applying for this position and how your experience aligns with this position;
2. A current resume that highlights your experience related to the position requirements;
3. A specific salary expectation.
No phone inquiries.