Racine County Economic Development Corp. Is Seeking a Business Consultant

Racine County Economic Development Corp. Is Seeking a

Business Consultant

Serving as a member of the Business Solutions team at Racine County Workforce Solutions (WS), the Business Consultant builds relationships with and meets workforce needs of Racine County businesses; develops and provides dynamic services to our business customers; and collaborates within and across WS teams to provide a work-ready labor force for our business community.

Requirements:

 Bachelor’s degree in related field

 Project management skills

 Fluent in Microsoft Office Suite

 Strong verbal and written communication

 Knowledge of business and Greater Racine community, state and local business resources

 Valid Driver’s license with verifiable insurance with access to transportation regularly

Full details on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com – #2200823

Deadline to apply: Monday, November 20th by 5:00 pm To apply for this position, you must email your application package to include the following:

1. A cover letter indicating why you are applying for this position and how your experience aligns with this position;

2. A current resume that highlights your experience related to the position requirements;

3. A specific salary expectation.

No phone inquiries.