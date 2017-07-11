Racine County Economic Development Corp. Is Seeking a Business Consultant

Serving as a member of the Business Solutions team at Racine County Workforce Solutions (WS), the Business Consultant builds relationships with and meets workforce needs of Racine County businesses; develops and provides dynamic services to our business customers; and collaborates within and across WS teams to provide a work-ready labor force for our business community.
Requirements:
 Bachelor’s degree in related field
 Project management skills
 Fluent in Microsoft Office Suite
 Strong verbal and written communication
 Knowledge of business and Greater Racine community, state and local business resources
 Valid Driver’s license with verifiable insurance with access to transportation regularly

Full details on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com – #2200823
Deadline to apply: Monday, November 20th by 5:00 pm To apply for this position, you must email your application package to include the following:
1. A cover letter indicating why you are applying for this position and how your experience aligns with this position;
2. A current resume that highlights your experience related to the position requirements;
3. A specific salary expectation.
No phone inquiries.

 