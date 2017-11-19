Police investigating shots fired Sunday morning in the 2200 blk of Clark Street

On Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at 1:34 a.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was advised as well as the Racine Police Department that a caller stated approximately 14 shots in the area of Clark Street between 22nd Street in the Village of Mount Pleasant to 21st Street and Clark in the City of Racine. Both Departments responded and thoroughly checked the area. A scene was located in the 2200 Block of Racine and Clark.

A vehicle parked on 22nd Street just West of Racine Street was struck multiple times. It was unoccupied. A house in the 2200 Block of Clark was struck by a bullet and fortunately it did not penetrate enough into the home and hurt any residents. A myriad of pistol caliber rounds were located and taken into Evidence. The initial Investigation revealed that various rounds of 9mm and .45 calibers were used in the incident. Spent shell casings, live rounds, and expended bullets were recovered by Mount Pleasant Evidence Technician Officers at the scene.

This Incident remains under Investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as to who was engaged in these dangerous acts. Fortunately no one was reported to be injured due to this Incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.”