Police-Arrests made after suspects shoot at victim

On 10/30/17 at 1:21 pm Racine Police Officers responded to the area of the Quarry Park and spoke to a victim who said his car was shot at. The investigation of the incident revealed that the incident took place in the 1600 block of Albert St. The victim stated that there was an altercation with another vehicle. Occupants from that vehicle displayed guns and shot at the victim as he was driving away.

Descriptions of the occupants and the vehicle were developed. Officers located the vehicle on Westwood Ave. and Northwestern Ave. a short time later. Three parties matching the descriptions of the offenders in the incident were seen walking on the grass in front of Gilmore School. As a result of the stop and the continuing investigation of the incident all three parties were arrested on various charges.

Weapons were located in the offending vehicle and it was taken as evidence. No one was injured during the incident. Schools in the area were notified but there was no danger to any of the schools.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.