Pioneer Products is hiring-Many career opportunities available

Pioneer Products in partnership with Letsch Staffing are seeking qualified candidates for the following positions:

Tool & Die Maker

Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

1) Conduct test runs with completed tools or dies to ensure that parts meet specifications; make adjustments as necessary.

2) Cut, shape, and trim blanks or blocks to specified lengths or shapes, using power saws, power shears, rules, and hand too

3) File, grind, shim, and adjust different parts to properly fit them together.

4) Fit and assemble parts to make, repair, or modify dies, jigs, gauges, and tools, using machine tools and hand tools.

5) Inspect finished dies for smoothness, contour conformity, and defects.

1-5 years experience.

Machine Maintenance Tech 2nd shift:

Set-up troubleshooting and maintenance of Pressure Testing equipment a priority throughout the facility.

Assist the maintenance of CNC equipment

Perform highly diversified duties to install and maintain production machines and the plant facilities equipment.

Provide emergency/unscheduled repairs of production equipment during production and performs scheduled maintenance.

Perform Mechanical skills, but not limited to ; mechanical, electrical, pneumatic; hydraulic, troubleshooting and repair of production machines.

Read & internet equipment manuals & work order

Hours are 3:30pm – 2:00 M-F or could be reduced to 12am if needed.

Engineer

Perform required studies & job costings with the aid of the engineering staff.

Compare drawing revisions old & new & complete engineering change documentation.

Develop Electronic files to support noted responsibilities such as Excel Spreadsheets or Word Documents and Graphs.

Responsible for CAD model alteration for defined casting process for new product.

Associate Degree in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering2-4 years of related experience.

Knowledge of time study preferred.

Good working knowledge of Excel & Microsoft Office.

Hours Monday – Friday 7:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.

Operators

Prepare and operate CNC machines to perform tasks such as drilling, grinding, milling etc. Understand specifications of the task at hand and the desired result by reading blueprints, mechanical drawings etc. Translate instructions into computer commands so the machines can perform the correct function Prepare and load raw materials and parts onto the machines Prepare a test run to check if the machines produce outputs according to specifications Set machines to complete full cycles to fabricate large number of parts Supervise the machines while they execute the tasks and make any necessary adjustments to produce a better result Inspect and measure finished products and compare them with requirements to determine if the process has been completed properly Check and maintain machinery daily to ensure functionality. 1-3 years experience.



To apply visit http://www.letschstaffing.com/ or call

262.886.8179