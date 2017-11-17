Pioneer Products is hiring-Many career opportunities available

Pioneer Products in partnership with Letsch Staffing are seeking qualified candidates for the following positions:
Tool & Die Maker
Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.
1) Conduct test runs with completed tools or dies to ensure that parts meet specifications; make adjustments as necessary.
2) Cut, shape, and trim blanks or blocks to specified lengths or shapes, using power saws, power shears, rules, and hand too
3) File, grind, shim, and adjust different parts to properly fit them together.
4) Fit and assemble parts to make, repair, or modify dies, jigs, gauges, and tools, using machine tools and hand tools.
5) Inspect finished dies for smoothness, contour conformity, and defects.
1-5 years experience.
Machine Maintenance Tech 2nd shift:
Set-up troubleshooting and maintenance of Pressure Testing equipment a priority throughout the facility.
Assist the maintenance of CNC equipment
Perform highly diversified duties to install and maintain production machines and the plant facilities equipment.
Provide emergency/unscheduled repairs of production equipment during production and performs scheduled maintenance.
Perform Mechanical skills, but not limited to ; mechanical, electrical, pneumatic; hydraulic, troubleshooting and repair of production machines.
Read & internet equipment manuals & work order
Hours are 3:30pm – 2:00 M-F or could be reduced to 12am if needed.
Engineer
Perform required studies & job costings with the aid of the engineering staff.
Compare drawing revisions old & new & complete engineering change documentation.
Develop Electronic files to support noted responsibilities such as Excel Spreadsheets or Word Documents and Graphs.
Responsible for CAD model alteration for defined casting process for new product.
Associate Degree in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering2-4 years of related experience.
Knowledge of time study preferred.
Good working knowledge of Excel & Microsoft Office.
Hours Monday – Friday 7:00a.m. – 4:00p.m.
Operators