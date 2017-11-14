Parallel Employment Group has job opportunities available!

*Forklift- $11/hr-1st shift- inventory count, unload truck, cherry picker, stand up forklift
*Machine operator- $10/hr- 1st shift- deburr machines, run machine, stacking parts
*CNC Operator- $13-$15/hr- 1st/2nd shift- measure, assemble, and set up machines
*Punch Press Operator- $13.67- 1st shift- set up, adjust, and operate machine
*Mechanical Assembly/Sub Assembly- $18/hr- 1st shift-use hand tools, fixtures, and use power tools to build assemblies for packaging
*Material planning- $18/hr- 1st shift- blueprint reading, order supplies, keep track of inventory
*Grinding- $13/hr- 2nd shift Operate I/D Grinders, O/D Grinders, Centerless Grinders and Blanchard Grinders
*CMM/VMM programmer -$18/hr- 1st shift- operating CMM machinery, measure surface area, program machine
