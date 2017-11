November 18th-Stuff The Squad Food Drive

Come out to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave. on Saturday November 18th from 10 am – 3 p.m. and help stuff the squad. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is accepting any non perishable items and monetary donations. There will also be pre-packaged bags of food to purchase for $5 or $10. . All food and proceeds will be donated to the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Help us Stuff the Squads for those in need!