November 18th-Racine helps Puerto Rico- Puerto Rican plate sale

Saturday November 18th

Racine Helps Puerto Rico

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Plate Sale

Living Faith Lutheran Church

2916 Wright Ave. Racine

Dine-In or Carry Out

$10.00 plate includes Puerto Rican rice, beans and Pernil (pork)

Bake Sale

Chicken or beef Empanadillas $2.00 each

Racine Helps Puerto Rico is sending their first wave to help hit the hardest areas of Puerto Rico on November 16th. Come out and help support this great cause