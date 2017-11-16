New Horizon LLC is HIRING

Laboring positions available!

$10 / hour

Full-time

We are looking to fill a few laboring positions on our roofing crews! No experience necessary, we will train the right individuals.

A laborer is responsible for assisting installers during the roofing process, unload materials, prepare and clean roof, and clean work sites. You must be able to lift 80lbs and have transportation to and from the job sites. Pay is weekly!

Interested parties can contact the office at 262-225-0506 or apply through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ExteriorTime