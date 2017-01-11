Monday November 6th-Wisconsin National Guard Onsite Recruitment Event

Wisconsin National Guard Onsite Recruitment Event

Monday, November 6th

10:00am – 2:00pm

Burlington Workforce Solutions Office

209 N. Main Street

Part Time Military Service with Full Time Benefits.

Looking for great work experience in a highly technical field? Need help building your resume? Want a new direction in life? Joining the Army National Guard will help, and you will receive: • 100% Free College Tuition • Up to $50,000 in Student Loan Repayment • GI BILL – $372 per month to go to college • Paid job training – $1500 per month and up • Weekend drill pay – S200 per weekend and up • TRICARE Reserve Select Medical Insurance • Job skills training in a field you pick, we have over 200 careers available

We have careers in many fields such as: Transportation, Medical, Mechanical, Supply, Administration, Culinary, Military Police, Chemical. Engineer, Heavy Construction Equipment Operators, Helicopter Mechanics, Communications, and much more.