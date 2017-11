LOST DOG-Shepherd is missing area of Park High School

LOST DOG- Shepard is missing in the area of Park High School. He got out this afternoon (Friday 11/9) around 2:30. He was last seen around Park High School. He is friendly and is about 50 pounds. He is a German shepherd mix. Mostly black/brown with some white coloring on chest and paws. Is wearing tags and is microchipped. If seen or found please contact 262-957-9544