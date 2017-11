LOST DOG-Chapolein is missing in the area of Florence Ave and Geneva St

LOST DOG-Chapolein who is 12 years old is missing in the area of Florence Ave and Geneva St. He went missing around 9 p.m Tuesday evening (10/31) He’s white with a brown/Orange spot on his back. He was wearing a gray shirt. . If seen or found please contact 262-412-8257