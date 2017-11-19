Letsch Staffing in partnership with Federal Heath is HIRING

Federal Heath in partnership with Letsch staffing is HIRING :

Screen Print Operator

o Operates automatic screen-printing machine to print multicolor designs on textiles: Mounts screens in specified sequence on machine.

o Pours printing paste onto screens or fills automatic feed pan.

o Turns knob to set machine speed and adjusts swing and pressure of squeegees, using handtools, according to type of design and cloth being printed.

o Starts machine and conveyor belt that carries textile articles under screens.

o Inspects articles being printed to detect colors out of register.

o Turns screws to adjust position of screens so that each color is printed in allotted spaces in design.

DIGITAL PRESS OPERATOR

Operators are responsible for creating the specified print material, maintaining the printing equipment and keeping inventory readily stocked. They may be required to print for a variety of clientele specifications.

Print operators may be required to fix the printing machines that they use, which may involve either hardware or software repair, depending upon the situation. To this end, many employers require digital printing operators to be experienced working with their printing machine’s make and model. Usually, operators keep logs of previous problems to better program the machine for future use.

Printing presses generally require materials to be well stocked in order to operate effectively. Depending on the printing program and printing press, operators may need to purchase and stock new ink cartridges, paper, labels or other components. Efficient operators often use stock ordering schedules to keep up with work deadlines.

2nd shift

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to make an appointment at 262-886-8179.