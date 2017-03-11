Kenosha Sheriff-Persons of interest in home invasion in custody

Sheriff David Beth is announcing that the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department had “Person(s) of Interest” under surveillance from the November 27, 2017 Home invasion in the Village of Somers. The subject(s) under surveillance did get into a vehicle and when a traffic stop was initiated, a pursuit ensued and it traveled north into Racine County.

The suspect vehicle returned south and was involved in an accident at CTH KR and 22 Avenue in Kenosha County. The vehicle involved is also being reported as being stolen out of Kenosha County. There were no injuries reported in this accident.