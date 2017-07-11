Homes for Independent Living Hiring Caregivers in BURLINGTON

We are seeking motivated and compassionate Caregivers committed to helping & enhancing the lives of others. HIL is an industry leader in providing high quality care and support to adults with disabilities serving Wisconsin in 14 counties and in more than 100 residential programs.

Why join our team?

• Rewarding & meaningful work • Dynamic, team-oriented environment

• Low client to staff ratio • PTO full time • 401(k) • No experience necessary

• Comprehensive benefit package • Some of the industry’s highest pay rates • 100%-employee owned 1 stock ownership • Paid training & certifications

To apply, visit us online at http://www.hil-wi.com/careers/

OUR MISSION: TO PROVIDE RESPECTFUL SUPPORT TO PERSON’S WITH DISABILITIES SO THEY MAY ATTAIN FULFILLING LIVES IN THE COMMUNITY