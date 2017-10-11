Garage fire under investigation

On Thursday November 9th, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched just after 8 PM tonight to a garage fire in the alley behind 2505 Washington Avenue. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the detached garage and put the fire out quickly. No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Department Investigators at 635-7915. No injuries were reported and officials state that there is an estimated $2,000 in losses