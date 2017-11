Update-15 year old Racine girl has been located

Update- We have been notified by family that 15 year old Madison has been located and is safe at this time

The family of 15 year old Madison Wallace is asking for help from the community to locate their missing daughter. Her mom said she was last seen last evening (11/14) going to go get ice cream from a local restaurant and never returned home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Communications Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300 reference #17-54396