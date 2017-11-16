December 8th-10th: A Legendary Christmas

A Legendary Christmas

Hosted by Racine Theater Alumni

December 8 – December 10

Washington Park High School

1901 12th St, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Racine Theater Alumni presents A Legendary Christmas: Santa, deluged by toy requests now coming in by email, Twitter, fax, and every other method of electronic transmission, is overwhelmed by the technology and does the unthinkable: he quits. A mad, mischievous competition to fill the vacancy ensues between the Halloween Witch, the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, Sandman, Jack Frost, Delivery Stork and March Lion. And when the Witch, master of mischief, dupes the others into electing her, will there be any way to stop the Witch from taking over, or will Christmas as we know it be changed forever? Can anyone convince Santa of the mess that he’s made and get him to grab the reins back before it’s too late?

Come out and support local school theater programs:

December 8 – 7:00 PM

December 9 – 7:00 PM

December 10 – 2:00 PM

$5.00 Adults

$3.00 Seniors, Students, Children

Tickets available at the door

House opens 30 minutes prior to each performance