December 15th-Polar Express Night in the Woods

Join Just Add Kids for a magical evening celebrating the Christmas season in the woods!
Bring the kids dressed in their best pj’s and enjoy the beloved holiday movie “Polar Express”. Enjoy a hot cocoa bar, cookies and popcorn throughout the movie. The fun contiues with special holiday crafts and of course a visit from Santa as well!
*Make sure to bring your camera to capture these special holiday memories and especially your childs one-on-one visit with Santa.*
Space is limited and registration closes on 12/1, so reserve your spot today!
Tickets can be purchased https://www.eventbrite.com/e/polar-express-in-the-woods-tickets-39781510569?aff=efbeventtix
$25/child $5/adult
****Ages 3 and Up****