December 15th-Polar Express Night in the Woods

Polar Express Night in the Woods

Friday, December 15 at 6 PM – 9 PM

RiverBend Nature Center

3600 N Green Bay Rd, Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Join Just Add Kids for a magical evening celebrating the Christmas season in the woods!

Bring the kids dressed in their best pj’s and enjoy the beloved holiday movie “Polar Express”. Enjoy a hot cocoa bar, cookies and popcorn throughout the movie. The fun contiues with special holiday crafts and of course a visit from Santa as well!

*Make sure to bring your camera to capture these special holiday memories and especially your childs one-on-one visit with Santa.*

Space is limited and registration closes on 12/1, so reserve your spot today!

Tickets can be purchased https://www.eventbrite.com/e/polar-express-in-the-woods-tickets-39781510569?aff=efbeventtix

$25/child $5/adult

****Ages 3 and Up****