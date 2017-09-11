Couple arrested on multiple charges after Deputies check welfare of babysitters

From the Racine County Sheriffs Office-During the early morning hours of November 5, 2017 Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Norway, County of Racine, for a welfare check. The Racine County Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned mother indicating her two Juvenile daughters were babysitting for an acquaintance. The mother reported she learned from her daughters that the couple they were babysitting for, had come home intoxicated, were smoking Marijuana, and engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior.

Upon investigation, Racine County Sheriff’s Investigators learned from the Juveniles that Justin Robinson laid down on top of one of the victims while he was naked. It was also alleged that both Juveniles saw Crystal Robinson naked and that Crystal offered both girls Marijuana. Furthermore, it was alleged that Justin and Crystal Robinson attempted to lure one of the Juvenile victims into their bed.

A search warrant was executed at the residence at which time Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana, and drug packaging materials were located. Furthermore, multiple firearms were located throughout the residence, several of which were loaded.

Crystal R. Robinson and Justin J. Robinson were arrested and are being held in lieu of a $15,000 cash bond in the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession with Intent to Deliver or Manufacture THC -Party to a Crime

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place – Party to a Crime

Exposing Intimate Parts

Lewd and Lascivious Behavior

Child Enticement – Party to a Crime

First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety – Party to a Crime



