All About Kidz Development & Learning Center is HIRING

CENTER DIRECTOR
Qualifications: Be at Least 21 years old; have completed high school or it equivalent determined by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Must have at least 80 full days or 120 half days of experience as a Lead Teacher or Assistant Teacher in a licensed child care center or other approved setting.
QUALIFIED LEAD TEACHERS
Qualifications: Be at Least 18 years old; with have completed high school or it equivalent. Must have 80 full days or 120 half days of experience as a Lead Teacher.
* Must have at least 6 college credits – REGISTRY LEVEL 7
* Will consider candidates that are Level 4-5 and currently enrolled in child care program.
Requirements:
A current Resume
Certificate from The Registry
Shaken Baby Syndrome
CPR & AED, SIDS
Introduction to Child Care Profession (ECI)
Skills & Strategies, and
Copy of High School Diploma/GED equivalent
$50 referral per family you send.
To Apply, send resume to: aboutkidz6003@yahoo.com
ABOUT OUR KIDZ DEVELOPMENT & LEARNING CENTER, LLC II
3417 Douglas Avenue
Racine WI 53402
Phone:(262) 583-3170
Fax: (262) 583-3176
https://www.facebook.com/AboutOurKidz/