All About Kidz Development & Learning Center is HIRING

ALL ABOUT OUR KIDZ DEVELOPMENT &

LEARNING CENTER, LLC

NOW HIRING!

CENTER DIRECTOR

Qualifications: Be at Least 21 years old; have completed high school or it equivalent determined by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Must have at least 80 full days or 120 half days of experience as a Lead Teacher or Assistant Teacher in a licensed child care center or other approved setting.

QUALIFIED LEAD TEACHERS

Qualifications: Be at Least 18 years old; with have completed high school or it equivalent. Must have 80 full days or 120 half days of experience as a Lead Teacher.

* Must have at least 6 college credits – REGISTRY LEVEL 7

* Will consider candidates that are Level 4-5 and currently enrolled in child care program.

Requirements:

 A current Resume

 Certificate from The Registry

 Shaken Baby Syndrome

 CPR & AED, SIDS

 Introduction to Child Care Profession (ECI)

 Skills & Strategies, and

 Copy of High School Diploma/GED equivalent

To Apply, send resume to: aboutkidz6003@yahoo.com

ABOUT OUR KIDZ DEVELOPMENT & LEARNING CENTER, LLC II

3417 Douglas Avenue

Racine WI 53402

Phone:(262) 583-3170

Fax: (262) 583-3176

https://www.facebook.com/AboutOurKidz/