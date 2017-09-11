Adopt Volley! Loves kids, cats and other dogs

Adopt Volley! She is coming to us from one of our partners in Oklahoma! She is a Shepherd Mix approximately 3-4mo. old. She can be quiet and a bit shy at first but she loves kids, cats, and other dogs! Volley will need some work with leash walking.

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit an application. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!