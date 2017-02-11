Adopt Rupert! He’s a great little guy!

Is this not a real life version of Scrappy Doo?!

Rupert arrived in Wisconsin from Oklahoma on 10/22/17 . He is a great little guy-about 5 months old. Has a beautiful brindle coat! Gets along with other dogs. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Rupert or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit and application. Rupert’s adoption fee of $350 covers his spay/meuter, appropriate vaccinations ,microchip and a vet inspection certificate. Thank you for wanting to adopt!