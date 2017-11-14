Adopt Radi! Very friendly likes kids, cats and other dogs

Radi arrived from one of our Oklahoma partners! He is an Anatolian Shepherd mix, approximately 6-7mo old. Very friendly and social. Gets along good with kids, cats, and other dogs!

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for one of our great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit an application. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!