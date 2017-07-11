ADOPT Pumpkin! She is such a little sweetie!

ADOPT Pumpkin! She is such a little sweetie! They named her Pumpkin at the shelter in Oklahoma but her foster calls this little sweetie-Mia! She has awesome ears! She is potty trained, knows sit and stay and plays well with her foster’s other dogs! If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Pumpkin or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit and application. Pumpkins’s adoption fee of $350 covers his spay/neuter, appropriate vaccinations ,microchip and a vet inspection certificate. Thank you for wanting to adopt!