Adopt Paramore! Super friendly girl!

Paramore arrived from one of our Oklahoma partners! She is a Shepherd mix, 3-4mo. old. Fantastic with leash works and she is fantastic with dogs of any age or size! Super friendly girl!

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for one of our great dogs, please go to our website-www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit an application. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!