Adopt Jake! He’s a cuddler!

Such a cute pupper!

Jake is a sweet little guy who arrived at the shelter in Oklahoma and we just couldn’t pass this little guy up! So, now, he is a Lucky Mutt! He is about 5 years old and we think a Pekingese mix-maybe with chi. He arrived 9/23 and loves his 9 yr old foster sister! He is a cuddler and will roll over for belly rubs! Loves to go on walks! We have not cat tested him. He seemed fine with the other dogs that he met.Jake’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can go to http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt-2/ and apply to be considered as an adopter for Jake or one of our other great dogs! If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!