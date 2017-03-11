Adopt Hazel! Great Family Dog!

Great family dog!

Are you looking for a great family dog that likes to play? Hazel is your Gal! She arrived in Wi. on 10/22 from Oklahoma. My name is Hazel and I am a 1-2 year old female Boxer mix. I am looking for a strong leader to help guide me. I have come a long way but still need reminding that cats are friends and that there is no need to show dominance because my owner is the boss. I get along with adults, kids, and other dogs/cats if I am shown what is appropriate behavior. I walk nice on a leash with some simple corrections and am completely house trained. I know how to sit, stay, lay down, and am quick to learn. My favorite thing is to snuggle and be with my owner because more than anything I just want to be loved and taken care of. Please go to our website- http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit and application. Hazel’s adoption fee of $350 covers his spay/meuter, appropriate vaccinations ,microchip and a vet inspection certificate. Thank you for wanting to adopt!