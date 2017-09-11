Adopt Hankie! Wonderful Beagle mix!

Adopt Hankie! She is arriving to us from one of our partners in Oklahoma! She is a Beagle mix, 8-10months old. She is great with other dogs, kids, and cats. Hankie can sometimes be passive and quiet. She also does great with her leash walking! Available for adoption 11/11.

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for one of our great dogs, please go to our website at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit an application. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!

