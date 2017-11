Adopt Graham! Sweet Golden Retriever Mix

Graham is a sweet 1-3 yr old neutered male golden retriever/ pyranese mix. His is a super sweet guy who loves people and is good with cats. If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Graham or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit and application. Graham’s adoption fee of $350 covers his spay/neuter, appropriate vaccinations ,microchip and a vet inspection certificate. Thank you for wanting to adopt!