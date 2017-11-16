Adopt Dawg! Wonderful calm pup!

Isn’t Dawg handsome?

Dawg arrived on 11/11 from one of our Oklahoma partners. He is a Shepherd mix, approximately 1-2 years old. He is quiet, submissive , and very docile. Dawg is great on a leash and is calm with children! Dawg had been having a great time going to work with his foster! He has made a few friends that he loves to run & wrestle with in our outdoor dog run. He is learning boundaries as the newest member of the pack. He’s been wiped out at the end of the day & sleeps through the night without a peep in his crate. Dawg would do great with someone who regularly runs with him or takes him to the dog park. He’s very gentle with me when we play so he would be great with kids too.

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for one of our great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit an application. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!