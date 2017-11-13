“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” brings the magic of the holidays to the Racine Theatre Guild

Enjoy the nostalgia of the holidays wrapped up in this lively musical retelling. “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” brings the magic of the holidays to the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 17.

The musical transports the audience into Charles Dickens’s classic tale of Scrooge, who, with the help of three ghosts, discovers the true spirit and meaning of Christmas. With music by Alan Menken, you won’t want to miss this perfect holiday treat for young and old.

• Friday, December 1 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, December 2 – 7 p.m.

• Sunday, December 3 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, December 8 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, December 9 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Sunday, December 10 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Friday, December 15 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, December 16 – 2 & 7 p.m.

• Sunday, December 17 – 2 p.m.

During select performances, you will also be treated to festive, traditional carols sung by the UGHS Choral Department Carolers. On Friday, December 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 9 and Friday, December 15 from 6:30 – 7 p.m., the Carolers will greet you with beautiful music to fill you with holiday spirit!

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” is sponsored by SC Johnson and the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students with discounts for groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/christmas-carol-musical/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to showtime.

