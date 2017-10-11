52 dogs rescued in Pleasant Prarie

On November 9, 2017 at 8:14 a.m. the Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to a home in the 8600 block of 120th Avenue after receiving a complaint about a property owner who they believe had numerous dogs in the residence. The caller was concerned about the number of animals and their conditions, as well as the condition of the home.

A search warrant was drafted and served at the residence. Once inside the home, officers observed deplorable living conditions due to a large amount of animal feces from numerous dogs living in the home with the property owner. Due to the condition of the interior of the home, police personnel needed protective suits to conduct the search. The home was deemed uninhabitable by Village authorities.

Fifty-two dogs from inside the residence were seized and relocated to Safe Harbor Humane Society for care, evaluations and safe keeping. The 66 year old occupant of the residence was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Kenosha County Jail on numerous charges stemming from animal mistreatment. Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted by the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Public Works, and Clawz and Pawz.

Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha states on their facebook page At this point the greatest help would be through monetary donations so we can provide medications, vaccinations, and other basic care needs for our dogs as an intake of 52 dogs at once is a large strain on our resources. Every dollar does help! You can donate on our website www.safeharborhumanesociety.org or mail donations to 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. We thank you so much for your support and will continue to keep you updated on the dogs. You can visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SafeHarborHumaneSociety/